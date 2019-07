Great white shark leaps from water to snatch fish off line

A family fishing in Cape Cod Bay had an up close and personal encounter with a great white shark that leaped out of the water to snatch a fish they had caught right off the line.

Doug Nelson, of Franklin, who caught the leaping shark on video on Saturday, told New England Cable News it "gave us a pretty good scare."

His son Jack can be seen on the video jumping back as the shark breaches the water's surface.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed it was a great white, as did Marc Costa, captain of the Orleans-based Columbia Sportfishing vessel.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Costa said the boat was about three miles west of Great Island in Wellfleet when the shark made its leap.