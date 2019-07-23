Mudslide in remote Nepal mountain village kills 8, 2 missing

A mudslide has buried houses in two remote mountain villages in Nepal, killing eight people and leaving two others missing.

Government Administrator Yadhunath Poudyal said the mudslide at dawn Tuesday buried at least five houses while residents were still sleeping.

Villagers were able to pull out two people alive who were buried by the mudslide, while the search was continuing for two more who are still missing.

The villages in Gulmi district, 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of the capital Kathmandu, are remote and it takes hours on foot to reach them. Continuing rainfall was making it difficult for rescuers to reach the area.

Monsoon rainfall has already killed some 90 people in Nepal.