The Latest: China says it flew joint patrol with Russia

Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian speaks during a press conference at the State Council Information Office in Beijing, Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

The Latest on China's national defense white paper released Wednesday (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

China says its first joint air patrol with Russia was not aimed at third parties, after South Korea complained the warplanes violated its airspace.

Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian says the Chinese and Russian air forces conducted a patrol Tuesday over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea without entering other countries' airspace.

Wu says China dispatched two H- 6K bombers in a mixed formation with two Russian Tu-95s to "deepen and develop" the two countries' strategic partnership.

A South Korean official said Tuesday that Chinese warplanes entered South Korea's air defense identification zone off its southwest coast before its joint flight with the Russian planes. South Korean air force jets fired 360 rounds of warning shots at a Russian aircraft, and Seoul filed official protests with Beijing and Moscow.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying noted Tuesday that the air defense identification zone is not territorial airspace and others are entitled to fly through it.

11:15 a.m.

China says U.S., Japanese and Australian moves to beef up their military presence and alliances in the Asia-Pacific are bringing uncertainties to the region.

The national defense white paper released Wednesday said the U.S. deployment of a missile defense system in South Korea has severely undermined the regional strategic balance.

The report also noted Japan's reinterpretation of its post-World War II constitution to allow its military to operate farther from its shores. It said Australia is seeking a bigger role in regional security by strengthening its alliance with the U.S. and its military engagement.

China's military expansion in recent years has prompted concerns among other Pacific countries in a region long dominated by the U.S. Navy.

11 a.m.

China says it will not "renounce the use of force" in efforts to reunify Taiwan with the mainland and vows to take all necessary military measures to defeat "separatists."

In a national defense white paper released Wednesday, China emphasized its resolve to combat what it considers separatist forces in Tibet and the far west region of Xinjiang.

Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said the threat of Taiwan separatism is growing and warned that those who are seeking Taiwan independence will meet a dead end.