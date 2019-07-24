AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Robert Mueller to take center stage at Russia probe hearings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump-Russia special counsel Robert Mueller finally faces congressional interrogators on Wednesday, testifying in televised hearings that Democrats hope will weaken President Donald Trump's reelection prospects in ways that Mueller's book-length report did not. Republicans are ready to defend Trump and turn their fire on Mueller and his team instead.

Back-to-back Capitol Hill appearances, Mueller's first since wrapping his two-year Russia probe last spring, carry the extraordinary spectacle of a prosecutor discussing in public a criminal investigation he conducted into a sitting U.S. president.

Mueller, known for his taciturn nature, has warned that he will not stray beyond what's already been revealed in his report . And the Justice Department has instructed Mueller to stay strictly within those parameters, giving him a formal directive to point to if he faces questions he does not want to answer.

On Tuesday, Democrats on the House judiciary and intelligence committees granted his request to have his top aide in the investigation, Aaron Zebley, sit at the table with him. Zebley is not expected to be sworn in for questioning by the judiciary panel. But he will be able to answer questions before the intelligence committee, where, a committee aide said, he will be sworn in. The aide was not authorized to discuss the hearing preparations publicly and requested anonymity.

Trump complained Tuesday night about Zebley's presence, calling him a "Never Trumper" and tweeting: "What a disgrace to our system. Never heard of this before. VERY UNFAIR, SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED."

___

What to look for when Mueller testifies about Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — When a reluctant Robert Mueller takes his seat at the congressional witness table, Democrats will be looking for incriminating, hidden-till-now details about Donald Trump and Russia. Republicans want the former special counsel to concede his investigation was all a waste of time and money, if not an outright hoax.

Neither side is likely to get just what it wants, but Mueller's first open testimony on his investigation has Washington and the rest of the political world in a high state of anticipation just the same.

Some things to look for when Mueller appears Wednesday before the House judiciary and intelligence committees to answer questions about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible cooperation with the Trump campaign:

___

OBSTRUCTION, OBSTRUCTION

___

Boris Johnson to take office, aiming to win over doubters

LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson was due to enter 10 Downing St. as Britain's new prime minister on Wednesday, vowing to lead the U.K. out of the European Union and unite a country deeply divided over Brexit.

It's a tall order. Johnson has just over three months to make good on his promise to deliver Brexit by Oct. 31.

He also must win over the many Britons opposed to Brexit and resistant to his blustering charms.

In a sign he hopes to move beyond the largely white, male and affluent Conservative members who chose him as their leader, Johnson's office said his government would be a "Cabinet for modern Britain" with more women and a record number of ministers from ethnic minorities.

Many members of his administration will be strong Brexit supporters like Johnson, but he is also set to include some pro-EU politicians.

___

___

China says US 'power politics' undermines global stability

BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday accused the U.S. of undermining global stability with unilateral policies and "power politics" in the Chinese Defense Ministry's first comprehensive outline of its policies since President Xi Jinping came to power.

The U.S. was the first country mentioned in the document's opening section about "prominent destabilizing factors" and "profound changes" in the international security environment.

"The U.S. has adjusted its national security and defense strategies, and adopted unilateral policies," China said in the document. "It has provoked and intensified competition among countries, significantly increased its defense expenditure ... and undermined global strategic stability."

The document is China's first comprehensive national defense white paper published since the 18th National Party Congress in 2012, said Hu Kaihong, a spokesman for the State Council Information Office. It is the 10th white paper of its kind since 1998.

The white paper said China will not renounce the use of force in efforts to reunify Taiwan with the mainland and vowed to take all necessary military measures to defeat "separatists."

___

Who are the men in white behind Hong Kong's mob attack?

Hong Kong is reeling after a large gang of men in white shirts brutally beat dozens of people inside a train station in a shocking new twist to the city's summer of protest.

Six men have been detained, some with gang links, police said, without elaborating. The sudden attack, which came as a massive protest was winding down Sunday night, has spurred speculation about the men's backgrounds, motivations and possible political ties.

What is known so far:

___

WHAT HAPPENED?

___

Black voters say they won't forget Trump's racist tweets

DETROIT (AP) — Robin D. Stephens lived through Jim Crow and thought the worst days of racism were behind her. Then President Donald Trump told four American congresswomen of color to "go back" to where they came from.

"It was very hurtful to see the person who is the leader of the country that I live in and that I respect and love, speak that way to U.S. citizens," said Stephens, a 61-year-old retired public defender who lives in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

But Stephens is tired of talking about Trump's racist tweets. She is ready to take her pain to the polls.

"What I want to talk about now to people and to get people excited about and to get people wanting to go out to vote about now is the fact that this came from the White House," Stephens said. "We can change that. And the way we change that is by voting."

Democratic presidential candidates gathering in Detroit on Wednesday to address the annual NAACP convention will need voters like Stephens to keep that passion heading into next year's election. Trump is gambling that his attacks on the congresswomen, which he revived on Tuesday, will help him secure another term in the White House by galvanizing his most fervent, overwhelmingly white supporters.

___

Segregation among issues Chicago faces 100 years after riots

CHICAGO (AP) — On a hot July day in 1919, a black 17-year-old swimming in Lake Michigan drifted in a dangerous direction — toward the white section of a Chicago beach.

White beachgoers, angry at Eugene Williams' intrusion, hurled rocks at him. One struck him in the head, and he drowned. And so began a week of riots that would kill 38 people — 23 of them black, 15 of them white — and leave more than 500 people injured, according to the Chicago Historical Society.

It happened 100 years ago, in the "Red Summer" of race riots that spread across the United States. But the terror of those days still reverberates in a city that continues to grapple with segregation, housing discrimination, and deep tension between residents and police.

The nation's third-largest city is still contending with the 2014 killing of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald by a white police officer, and with the protests that erupted a year later when officials released the dashcam video of that shooting.

"There's a clear trajectory for me in that Eugene Williams, in a way, is (1955 Mississippi lynching victim and Chicagoan) Emmett Till, who is, in a way, Laquan McDonald," said Eve L. Ewing, a sociology professor at the University of Chicago and author of a new collection of poems called "1919."

___

Judge temporarily blocks new Arkansas anti-abortion laws

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge blocked three new abortion restrictions from taking effect Wednesday in Arkansas, including a measure that opponents say would likely force the state's only surgical abortion clinic to close.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker granted a 14-day temporary restraining order shortly before midnight Tuesday. The 159-page order blocks the state from enforcing the new laws, including a measure prohibiting the procedure 18 weeks into a woman's pregnancy. They also included a requirement that doctors performing abortions be board-certified or board-eligible in obstetrics and gynecology. An official with a Little Rock clinic that performs surgical abortions says it has one physician who meets that requirement, but he only works there a few days every other month.

Baker also blocked a law prohibiting doctors from performing an abortion if it's being sought because the fetus was diagnosed with Down Syndrome.

The laws are being challenged by Little Rock Family Planning Services, the state's only surgical abortion clinic, and Planned Parenthood. Planned Parenthood only offers medication-induced abortions at its Arkansas facilities. Planned Parenthood earlier this month stopped providing medication-induced abortions at its Fayetteville facility while it looks for a new location, but is still providing the procedure at its Little Rock center.

The challenge was filed on behalf of the plaintiffs by ACLU of Arkansas. Its spokeswoman, Holly Dickson, said ACLU attorneys were poring over the order and will have a statement later Wednesday. For now, "We are so relieved that these bans and restrictions have been temporarily blocked from taking effect. And we are determined to see them blocked for good," she said.

___

Is 'Big Tech' too big? A look at growing antitrust scrutiny

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Is Big Tech headed for a big breakup?

The U.S. Justice Department has announced a major antitrust investigation into unnamed tech giants, while the House Judiciary Committee has begun an unprecedented antitrust probe into Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple over their aggressive business practices, and promises "a top-to-bottom review of the market power held by giant tech platforms."

In addition, at least two 2020 presidential hopefuls have expressed support for breaking up some of technology's biggest players amid concerns they have become too powerful.

Experts say breakups are unlikely in the short term, and Rep. David Cicilline, the Rhode Island Democrat who leads the subcommittee pursuing the House investigation, called such measures a "last resort." But even without that, Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple could face new restrictions on their power.

Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple declined to comment on the investigations.