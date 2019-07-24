Officials: Disturbed man grabs police gun, wounds 3 in Cairo

Egyptian security officials say a disturbed man managed to snatch a gun from a policeman in Cairo and opened fire, wounding at least three people.

The officials say the incident took place on Wednesday outside a busy bus station a few miles from the city's central Tahrir Square, the symbol of the 2011 uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

A video posted online shows a young man firing in the street, with voices heard in the footage, saying he is firing at the police.

The officials say the attacker, described as a man with psychological problems, was arrested. They say his motives were unknown but that there was no connection to any terror groups.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters.