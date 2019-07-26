UN: International failure in face of escalating Syria crisis

The U.N. human rights chief says the Syrian government and its allies have continued a relentless campaign against civilians in northwestern Syria amid a "collective shrug" by the international community to the escalating violence.

A Syrian government military offensive, backed by Russian airpower, began April 30 against the last major rebel stronghold, home to 3 million people. More than 440,000 have been displaced by the violence.

The office of Michelle Bachelet said in the last 10 days alone at least 103 civilians, including 26 children, were killed.

Bachelet said Friday that the world's most powerful nations are failing to lead in dealing with the Syrian crisis "resulting in a tragedy on such a vast scale that we no longer seem to be able to relate to it at all."