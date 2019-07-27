Nation & World
Pakistani military says militant attacks killed 10 soldiers
Pakistan's military says militant attacks in the country's northwest and southwest have killed 10 soldiers.
The military says both attacks took place on Saturday. The first attack targeted a military patrol near a security post in the Gurbaz area of North Waziristan.
It says the shooting came from across the Afghan border and left six soldiers dead.
The second attack, during a search operation, killed four troops from the paramilitary Frontier Corps near Turbat in southwestern Baluchistan province.
The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the North Waziristan attack, a region that still sees attacks though the military says it's cleared tribal areas of militants.
There was no claim for the Baluchistan attack. The province has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch separatists. Islamic militants also operate there.
