Indian police say they killed a top militant in Kashmir

Police say a top commander of a Pakistan-based militant group was killed during an operation in the southern part of the Indian-administered part of Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh said Sunday that Munna Bihari, a commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad militant group, was killed with a local associate after a nightlong operation in Shopian town.

Singh said the commander was known for bomb-making and a series of civilian killings in the area.

Jaish-e-Mohammad was blamed for a February car bombing that killed 40 Indian soldiers, bringing archrival nuclear nations India and Pakistan close to war.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, but both claim the region in its entirety.