Lawyer: Cyprus will free 7 Israelis detained in rape case

A lawyer says Cyprus police will release all seven Israeli teenagers who were being detained as suspects in the alleged rape of a 19-year-old British woman.

Cypriot Lawyer Yiannis Habaris, who represents two of the seven Israelis, told The Associated Press on Sunday the British woman has been arrested and faces a public nuisance charge. He said investigators questioning the woman concluded that her allegations "didn't stand to reason."

Habaris said police had earlier provided DNA samples to Israeli authorities to locate three individuals who may have been implicated in the case. But with the case collapsing, that assistance is no longer necessary.

Cypriot authorities initially arrested 12 Israelis on July 18 following the allegations of rape at an Ayia Napa hotel. Five of them were released on Thursday.