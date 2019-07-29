Vietnam confiscates smuggled rhino horns worth $4 million

Vietnam's customs authority has confiscated 125 kilograms of rhino horns worth up to $4 million in an air shipment.

The state-run Vietnam News reported Monday that the 55 pieces of horns were concealed inside plaster blocks. They were discovered Thursday.

According to the authority, the shipment was declared as non-taxable material to avoid customs check as it arrived at Hanoi's international airport.

Vietnam and China are frequent destinations for trafficked rhino horns.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Many believe the horns can be used to cure various illnesses including cancer. But there has been no proof there is a medicinal benefit from the horns, which are made of keratin, the same component of human hair and nails.