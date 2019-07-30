The Latest: Mayor says Walmart worker killed 2, hit officer

Officers and employees gather in a nearby parking lot after a shooting at a Walmart store Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Southaven, Miss. AP Photo

The Latest on a deadly shooting at a north Mississippi Walmart (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

The mayor of Southaven, Mississippi says a disgruntled Walmart worker is responsible for the shootings that killed two co-workers and wounded an officer Tuesday morning.

Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the gunman had a grievance. The town's police chief, Macon Moore, says he got into a shootout with officers in a Walmart parking lot after killing the store employees. Moore says one officer was "saved by his vest" before the second officer shot the suspect twice.

The chief said the suspect was in surgery after being taken to a hospital in neighboring Memphis, Tennessee.

Workers said he shot one person in the store parking lot around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday before entering the store and shooting a second person.

Moore says the wounded officer is recovering. He says police continue seeking to clear the store, in part because they had to call in a bomb squad for a suspicious package.

8:45 a.m.

Officials say two people are dead and a police officer and a suspect were shot at a Walmart in the northern Mississippi city of Southaven, a suburb of Memphis, Tennessee.

WREG-TV reports both of the people who died Tuesday morning were Walmart employees. WHBQ-TV reports one person was found dead in the store and another found dead in the parking lot.

The suspect was taken to a Memphis hospital. His condition wasn't reported.

Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto tells WATN-TV the officer was hit in his bulletproof vest and not seriously injured.

The Walmart is in a shopping complex in Southaven, just south of Memphis. A massive police presence surrounded the store Tuesday morning.

Walmart employees joined a prayer circle outside. The company didn't immediately respond to phone calls and information requests.