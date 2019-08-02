Coroner: California garlic festival gunman killed himself

This screenshot of Santino William Legan's Instagram account shows a selfie of Legan, who opened fire with an "assault-type rifle" on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif., killing two children and another man. (Instagram via AP)

The Santa Clara County coroner's office says the gunman in the deadly Northern California festival shooting killed himself, a finding that contradicts earlier police accounts that officers fired the fatal shot.

Santino William Legan, 19, shot and killed three people — including two children — Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Nicole Lopez, a senior office specialist in the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office, says Friday that Legan's cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee had previously said Legan was shot and killed by three officers who responded in less than a minute. Smithee has called the officers "heroes" for preventing additional casualties by taking down the shooter.

Gilroy police have scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon.