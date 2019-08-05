10 dead, 3 missing in flash flood at Chinese scenic gorge

Ten people have died and three are missing after a flash flood at a popular scenic site in central China.

State broadcaster CCTV said Monday that tourists were trapped or washed away after heavy rain triggered the flood at Duobi Gorge in Hubei province. The sudden flood happened Sunday evening.

CCTV said that 61 people had been rescued.

Though undeveloped, Duobi Gorge has been attracting tourists for boat rides on its crystal-clear water and to enjoy its picturesque scenery. Unlicensed guides take tourists into the area.

A search operation was underway for the missing.