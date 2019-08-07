Chelsea Manning gets credit for time served in contempt case

FILE - In this May 16, 2019, file photo former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning speaks with reporters, outside federal court in Alexandria, Va. A judge has granted a small bit of relief to Manning as she serves a jail term for refusing to testify to a grand jury. In an order released Monday, Aug. 5, U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga said Manning can be held for no longer than 18 months for civil contempt. AP Photo

A judge has granted a small bit of relief to former Amy intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning as she serves a jail term for refusing to testify to a grand jury.

In an order released Monday, U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga said Manning can be held for no longer than 18 months for civil contempt.

She was ordered to testify to a grand jury investigating Wikileaks. Manning says she opposes the grand jury system and won't testify.

Trenga's order ensures Manning will get credit for roughly two months of time served on an earlier contempt order issued by a different judge for a previous grand jury term.

The judge left in place fines of up to $1,000 a day that are accumulating. Manning has been in jail since May 16.