AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

New UN warming report sees hungry future that can be avoided

WASHINGTON (AP) — On the ground, climate change is hitting us where it counts: the stomach — not to mention the forests, plants and animals.

A new United Nations scientific report examines how global warming and land interact in a vicious cycle. Human-caused climate change is dramatically degrading the land, while the way people use the land is making global warming worse.

Thursday's science-laden report says the combination is already making food more expensive, scarcer and even less nutritious.

"The cycle is accelerating," said NASA climate scientist Cynthia Rosenzweig, a report co-author. "The threat of climate change affecting people's food on their dinner table is increasing."

But if people change the way they eat, grow food and manage forests, it could help save the planet from a far warmer future, scientists said

___

Protesters chant as Trump visits Dayton, El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Aiming to play the traditional role of healer during national tragedy, President Donald Trump paid visits Wednesday to cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded. But his divisive words preceded him, large protests greeted him and biting political attacks soon followed.

The president and first lady Melania Trump flew to El Paso late in the day after visiting the Dayton, Ohio, hospital where many of the victims of Sunday's attack in that city were treated. For most of the day, the president was kept out of view of the reporters traveling with him, but the White House said the couple met with hospital staff and first responders and spent time with wounded survivors and their families.

Trump told them he was "with them," said press secretary Stephanie Grisham. "Everybody received him very warmly. Everybody was very, very excited to see him." Trump said the same about his reception in the few moments he spoke with the media at a 911 call center in El Paso.

But outside Dayton's Miami Valley Hospital, at least 200 protesters gathered, blaming Trump's incendiary rhetoric for inflaming political and racial tensions in the country and demanding action on gun control. Some said Trump was not welcome in their city. There were Trump supporters, as well.

In El Paso, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke spoke to several hundred people at a separate gathering. O'Rourke, a potential Democratic 2020 presidential rival, has blistered Trump as a racist instigator, but he also told those in his audience the open way the people of his hometown treat each other could be "the example to the United States of America."

___

Mayors push Senate to return to Washington for gun bill vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 200 mayors, including two anguished by mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, are urging the Senate to return to the Capitol to act on gun safety legislation amid criticism that Congress is failing to respond to back-to-back shootings that left 31 people dead.

In a letter Thursday to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, the mayors wrote, "Our nation can no longer wait for our federal government to take the actions necessary to prevent people who should not have access to firearms from being able to purchase them."

The mayors urged the Senate to vote on two House-passed bills expanding background checks for gun sales that passed that chamber earlier this year. It was signed by El Paso, Texas, Mayor Dee Margo, Dayton, Ohio, Mayor Nan Whaley and others where mass shootings have occurred, including Orlando and Parkland, Florida, Pittsburgh and Annapolis, Maryland.

"Quick passage of these bills is a critical step to reducing gun violence in our country," they wrote.

The push comes as McConnell, the Republican leader, resists pressure to recall senators from the congressional recess, despite wrenching calls to "do something" in the aftermath of the shootings.

___

No phone calls, no groceries: Kashmir on edge under lockdown

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Tens of thousands of government forces in riot gear patrol Indian-controlled Kashmir. Streets lined with shuttered shops are deserted, steel barricades and razor wire cutting off neighborhoods. An eerie silence is broken by an occasional security vehicle whizzing past or the cawing of crows.

An unprecedented security lockdown amid a near-total communications blackout entered a fourth day Thursday, forcing some news organizations to hand-carry dispatches out of the region.

The lives of millions in India's only Muslim-majority region have been upended since the latest — and most serious — crackdown followed a decision by New Delhi to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and downgrade the Himalayan region from statehood to a territory. Kashmir is claimed in full by both India and Pakistan, and rebels have been fighting Indian rule in the portion it administers for decades.

In central Srinagar, the region's main city, few pedestrians ventured out of their homes to navigate barbed-wire checkpoints guarded by helmeted soldiers in camouflage, wielding rifles and protective shields.

Shopping malls, grocery stores and even clinics were closed. In previous security clampdowns, neighborhood bodegas had opened their doors for a few hours a day after dark so that people could buy basic necessities like milk, grains and baby food. It is not clear whether the stores have opened in the current crackdown. Residents are used to stockpiling essentials, a practice they've honed during harsh winter months when roads and communications lines are often snapped.

___

More than 220 people sue on Guam alleging clergy sex abuse

AGAT, Guam (AP) — Long after clergy sex abuse erupted into scandal in the United States, it remained a secret on the American island of Guam, spanning generations and reaching to the very top of the Catholic hierarchy.

For decades, abusers held the power in a culture of impunity led by an archbishop who was among those accused. Anthony Sablan Apuron was convicted in a secret Vatican trial and suspended in 2016, after which restrictions he supported on the reporting of abuse were eased.

More than 220 former altar boys, students and Boy Scouts are now suing the U.S. territory's Catholic archdiocese over sexual assaults by 35 clergy, teachers and scoutmasters, hoping to finally see justice. The archdiocese filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year, estimating at least $45 million in liabilities, and survivors have until Aug. 15 to file for a financial settlement.

Thousands of pages of court documents reviewed by The Associated Press, along with extensive interviews, tell a story of systemic abuse going back to the 1950s and of repeated collusion by predator priests. Seven men have publicly accused Apuron of sexual assaults they endured as children, including his own nephew.

The archbishop, now 73, denies the allegations, but in April the Vatican revealed that Pope Francis had upheld the findings of a secret church trial that he was guilty of sex crimes against children.

___

5 years after Ferguson, racial tension might be more intense

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Michael Brown's death at the hands of a white Missouri police officer stands as a seismic moment in American race relations. The fledgling Black Lives Matter movement found its voice, police departments fell under intense scrutiny, progressive prosecutors were elected and court policies revised.

Yet five years after the black 18-year-old was fatally shot by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson on a steamy August day, racial tension remains palpable and may be even more intense. From the march on Charlottesville to President Donald Trump's tweets attacking congressional Democrats of color and Colin Kaepernick's kneeling at NFL games, the country often seems more divided than ever.

Ferguson "drew attention to the practices of police violence and a lot of the stereotypes and viewpoints that people had about black Americans," said Adia Harvey Wingfield, a Washington University sociologist and expert on race relations. "I wish I could be a little more optimistic about its overall implications, but I am not sure yet that there is too much reason for optimism. I think that we're in a place where we kind of see some progress coupled with some steps backward."

The suburban St. Louis community has changed, though to some, not fast enough. The government for the city of 21,000 is now more reflective of its populace, which is two-thirds black. Four of the six City Council members are black, compared with just one in 2014. The police force that was overwhelmingly white in 2014 is now far more diverse.

The town has seen sweeping changes in the way the Police Department and municipal court operate. An ongoing agreement with the Justice Department requires even more reforms, and the monitor overseeing the agreement wants the pace to accelerate.

___

With every new tragedy, another 'strong' campaign

BOSTON (AP) — In Ohio, a heart-shaped mural with the phrase "Dayton Strong" hangs in front of the bar where a gunman killed nine people.

In Texas, "El Paso Strong," written in red, white and blue, adorns homemade banners after a shooter killed 22 at a Walmart.

In California, where a gunman killed three people at a garlic festival, black fundraising T-shirts bear the words "#GilroyStrong."

But before there was Dayton Strong, El Paso Strong and Gilroy Strong, there was Boston Strong.

"Strong" has become an inescapable part of how this country heals when unspeakable tragedy strikes. It's embedded in social media posts, makeshift memorials, pins, stickers and other mementos of grief.

___

Attacker kills 4, wounds 2 in California stabbing rampage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who was "full of anger" stabbed, slashed and robbed his way across two Southern California cities in a bloody rampage that killed four people and wounded two others who were apparently targeted at random, authorities said.

The 33-year-old man from Garden Grove robbed more than half a dozen businesses and killed two men at his own apartment complex during the two-hour wave of violence Wednesday, police said.

He was arrested as he walked out of a convenience store in neighboring Santa Ana, dropping a knife and a gun he had taken from a security guard he had just killed. The attacker's name wasn't immediately released.

The violence appeared to be random and the only known motives seem to be "robbery, hate, homicide," Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney said at a news conference.

"We know this guy was full of anger and he harmed a lot of people tonight," Whitney said Wednesday.

___

Israeli troops search West Bank after killing of soldier

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli troops raided a Palestinian village on Thursday and the military said it was sending reinforcements to the West Bank, hours after the body of a 19-year-old soldier with stab wounds was found near a Jewish settlement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the killing as a terror attack and vowed the killers would be brought to justice.

The killing threatened to inflame tensions between Israelis and Palestinians just over a month before Israel's parliament elections. In response to the incident, Netanyahu's nationalist allies called for further West Bank settlement construction and a heavy handed response.

The soldier was identified as 19-year-old Dvir Sorek, from the West Bank settlement of Ofra, north of Jerusalem. He was a student at a pre-military Jewish seminary in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc, south of Jerusalem. His body was found on the side of a road near the seminary.

Army spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said that the soldier was neither armed nor in uniform when his body was found. He said the military was investigating the circumstances of his death and searching for suspects.

___

Militiamen dig in at a front line of Yemen's deadlocked war

MOREYS, Yemen (AP) — The militiamen pointed out across the hills, a landscape of nothing but stone and brush in southern Yemen. Over there, invisible, were the closest positions of the Houthi rebels, they said. Beyond that loomed Nasah Mountain, a peak topped with a fortress-like crag from which the rebels can shell across the area.

They do so every night. Once darkness falls, the hills shake as the militiamen and the rebels exchange rounds of mortars and machinegun fire. Sometimes the militiamen let loose with their tank, dug in at the rear of their position.

It has been this way for months, with neither side advancing but with a constant drain of bloodshed.

"Where you're standing right there, me and my colleague were talking and in two seconds, his body was torn to pieces," one militia commander, Col. Taha Saeed, told The Associated Press during a rare visit to the front lines this week.

Yemen's civil war, nearly five years long, has been locked into an exhausted stalemate. Little ground is gained or lost between the Iranian-allied Houthi rebels, who hold the north, and forces backed by the U.S.-allied, Saudi-led coalition, who control the south. The war's bloody grind has killed tens of thousands, destroyed the country's economy and pushed millions to the brink of famine.