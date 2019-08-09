Attendant removed from flight charged with intoxication

A flight attendant on a Chicago-to-South Bend flight has been charged with public intoxication.

Forty-nine-year-old Julianne March of Waukesha, Wisconsin, faces an Aug. 29 initial hearing after being charged Thursday.

Court documents say March was part of an Air Wisconsin crew working an Aug. 2 United Express flight when passengers became "scared for their lives" due to her apparent condition after departing Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

The South Bend Tribune reports that when the plane landed in South Bend, officers removed March. Court documents say she had a blood-alcohol content of 0.20%.

Air Wisconsin Airlines said Friday that March is no longer employed by the airline. Online court records don't list an attorney who could speak on March's behalf. A message seeking comment was left Friday on March's cellphone.