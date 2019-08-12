European anti-corruption group criticizes German parliament

Europe's top human rights organization says Germany's parliament isn't doing enough to implement anti-graft recommendations from 2015.

The Council of Europe's anti-corruption unit said Monday that its assessment of Germany as "globally unsatisfactory" requires it to initiate a non-compliance procedure, which obliges Germany to provide a progress report by next June.

Concerns include "shortcomings in the registration of lobbyists and other third parties seeking to influence the work" of parliament, or Bundestag, and late publication of draft legislation.

The Strasbourg, France-based body, which is made up of 47 countries, also expressed disappointment about a lack of progress in ensuring lawmakers disclose potential conflicts between private interests and parliamentary responsibilities.

It said its experts regret "the lack of further progress from the Bundestag to increase the transparency of the parliamentary process."