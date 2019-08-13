AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Protesters clog Hong Kong airport again after it reopens

HONG KONG (AP) — Protesters clogged the departure area at Hong Kong's reopened airport Tuesday, a day after they forced one of the world's busiest transport hubs to shut down entirely amid their calls for an independent inquiry into alleged police abuse.

More than 100 flights were cancelled as thousands of protesters occupied the airport's main terminal for the fifth consecutive day. After filling up two separate arrivals halls, demonstrators have streamed into the departure area despite increased security measures designed to keep them out.

Passengers struggled to get past the sitting protesters and into the immigration section.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Some flights were able to take off earlier Tuesday, relieving some of the pressure from Monday's cancellation of more than 200 flights. The central government in Beijing ominously characterized the protest movement as something approaching "terrorism" that posed an "existential threat" to the local citizenry.

Meanwhile, paramilitary police were assembling across the border in the city of Shenzhen for exercises in what some saw as a threat to increase force brought against the mostly young protesters who have turned out in their thousands over the past 10 weeks.

___

Women: Opera's Domingo sexually harassed them, hurt careers

For decades, Placido Domingo, one of the most celebrated and powerful men in opera, has tried to pressure women into sexual relationships by dangling jobs and then sometimes punishing the women professionally when they refused his advances, numerous accusers told The Associated Press.

Regarded as one of the greatest opera singers of all time, Domingo also is a prolific conductor and the director of the Los Angeles Opera. The multiple Grammy winner is an immensely respected figure in his rarefied world, described by colleagues as a man of prodigious charm and energy who works tirelessly to promote his art form.

At 78, Domingo still attracts sellout crowds around the globe and continues adding to the 150 roles he has sung in 4,000-plus performances, more than any opera singer in history.

But his accusers and others in the industry say there is a troubling side to Domingo — one they say has long been an open secret in the opera world.

Eight singers and a dancer have told the AP that they were sexually harassed by the long-married, Spanish-born superstar in encounters that took place over three decades beginning in the late 1980s, at venues that included opera companies where he held top managerial positions.

___

Scrutiny of Epstein's death and co-conspirators intensifies

NEW YORK (AP) — Amid revelations about the circumstances around Jeffrey Epstein's death, federal authorities have intensified parallel inquiries into what went wrong at the Manhattan jail where he was behind bars and who now may face charges for assisting or enabling him in what authorities say was his rampant sexual abuse of underage girls.

One of the new details provided by people familiar with the Metropolitan Correctional Center was that one of Epstein's guards the night he died in his cell wasn't a regular correctional officer.

Serene Gregg, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 3148, told The Washington Post that one of the guards was a fill-in who had been pressed into service because of staffing shortfalls.

In addition, Epstein was supposed to have been checked on by a guard about every 30 minutes. But investigators have learned those checks weren't done for several hours before Epstein was found, according to one of the people familiar with the episode. That person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

A second person familiar with operations at the jail said Epstein was found with a bedsheet around his neck. That person also wasn't authorized to disclose information about the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

___

Indian-controlled Kashmir under strict lockdown for 9th day

NEW DELHI (AP) — An unprecedented security lockdown is keeping people in Indian-administered Kashmir indoors for a ninth day Tuesday.

Indian troops patrolling the disputed region had allowed some Muslims to walk to mosques to mark the Eid al-Adha festival Monday and shops had been opened briefly on previous days.

But residents were running short of essentials under the near-constant curfew and communications blackout as India tried to stave off a violent reaction to the government's decision Aug. 5 to strip Kashmir of its autonomy.

Witnesses described hundreds of people chanting "We want freedom" and "Go India, go back" during a brief protest Monday. Officials said the protest ended peacefully.

The lockdown is expected to last at least through Thursday, India's independence day.

___

Syria's Aleppo symbol of Assad's wins and of enduring war

ALEPPO, Syria (AP) — Members of the al-Ali family were walking home from shopping when several shells slammed into the busy street on the western edges of the Syrian city of Aleppo. The blast tore through them, killing 2-year-old Salam and one of her cousins, and incinerated a car nearby with a woman and her infant daughter inside.

It was one of multiple attacks by rebels firing from Aleppo's outskirts that killed more than a dozen civilians last month.

Nearly three years have passed since President Bashar Assad's forces gained full control of Aleppo, sweeping out rebels who had held the eastern half of the city through years of fighting.

That victory made Aleppo — Syria's largest city — a symbol of how Assad succeeded with crucial assistance from Russia and Iran in turning the tide of the long civil war, clawing back most opposition-held territory in the country's heartland and ensuring Assad's survival.

But Aleppo is equally a symbol of how Assad has been unable to secure full victory in the war or bring total security to Syria's people — and appears unlikely to in the near future.

___

Dayton gunman's friend due in court on gun-related charge

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Federal authorities say they know who helped the Dayton gunman buy the body armor and assemble the weapon used in last week's mass shooting.

But authorities say there's not any evidence that Connor Betts' longtime friend knew about what he had planned.

The accusations came as prosecutors unsealed charges against Ethan Kollie of Kettering that accuse him of lying on a federal firearms form while buying a pistol not used in the shooting.

Kollie is to appear in federal court Wednesday on the charges. His attorney says Kollie was shocked that Betts carried out the shooting.

Authorities say they discovered that Kollie had lied on the form while investigating the Aug. 4 shooting in Dayton.

___

Portland, Oregon, braces for far-right rally, counterprotest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police are mobilizing to prevent clashes between out-of-state far-right groups planning a rally here and the homegrown anti-fascists who oppose them as America's culture wars seep into this progressive haven.

Saturday's rally — and the violence it may bring — are a relatively new reality here, as an informal coalition of white nationalists, white supremacists and extreme-right militias hones its focus on Oregon's largest city as a stand-in for everything it feels is wrong with the U.S. At the top of that list are the masked and black-clad anti-fascists who turn out to violently oppose right-wing demonstrators as soon as they set foot in town.

"It's Portlandia, and in the public mind it represents everything these (far-right) groups are against," said Heidi Beirich, director of the Intelligence Project at the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups. "It's progressive, and even more offensive to them, it's progressive white people who should be on these guys' side."

The groups know they will get a headline-grabbing reaction from Portland's so-called "antifa," whose members have issued an online call to their followers to turn out to "defend Portland from a far-Right attack." Portland's Rose City Antifa, the nation's oldest active anti-fascist group, says violence against right-wing demonstrators is "exactly what should happen when the far-right attempts to invade our town."

Portland leaders are planning a major law enforcement presence on the heels of similar rallies in June and last summer that turned violent, and the recent hate-driven shooting in El Paso, Texas. None of the city's nearly 1,000 police officers will have the day off, and Portland will get help from the Oregon State Police and the FBI. Mayor Ted Wheeler has said he may ask Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, to call up the Oregon National Guard.

___

Trump to promote turning natural gas into plastics in Pa.

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — Trying to hold support in the manufacturing towns that helped him win the White House in 2016, President Donald Trump is showcasing growing efforts to capitalize on western Pennsylvania's natural gas deposits by turning gas into plastics.

Trump will be in Monaca, about 40 minutes north of Pittsburgh, on Tuesday to tour Shell's soon-to-be completed Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex. The facility, which critics claim will become the largest air polluter in western Pennsylvania, is being built in an area hungry for investment.

The focus is part of a continued push by the Trump administration to increase the economy's dependence on fossil fuels in defiance of increasingly urgent warnings about climate change. And it's an embrace of plastic at a time when the world is sounding alarms over its ubiquity and impact.

Trump's appeals to blue-collar workers helped him win Beaver County, where the plant is located, by more than 18 percentage points in 2016, only to have voters turn to Democrats in 2018's midterm elections. In one of a series of defeats that led to Republicans' loss of the House, voters sent Democrat Conor Lamb to Congress after the prosperity promised by Trump's tax cuts failed to materialize.

Today, Beaver County is still struggling to recover from the shuttering of steel plants in the 1980s that surged the unemployment rate to nearly 30%. Former mill towns like Aliquippa have seen their populations shrink, while Pittsburgh has lured major tech companies like Google and Uber, fueling an economic renaissance in a city that reliably votes Democratic.

___

China's Xi gets tougher on Trump after new tariff threat

BEIJING (AP) — Facing another U.S. tariff hike, Chinese President Xi Jinping is getting tougher with Washington instead of backing down.

Beijing fired what economists called a "warning shot" at Washington by letting its yuan currency weaken in response to President Donald Trump's latest threat of more punitive import duties on Sept. 1. Chinese buyers canceled multibillion-dollar purchases of U.S. soybeans. Regulators are threatening to place American companies on an "unreliable entities" list that might face curbs on their operations.

Both sides have incentives to settle a trade war that is battering exporters on either side of the Pacific and threatening to tip the global economy into recession. But Xi's government is lashing out and might be, in a revival of traditional Chinese strategy, settling in for prolonged wrangling in response to what it deems American bullying and attempts to handicap China's economic development.

Negotiators are to meet in September in Washington, but China's political calendar makes progress unlikely. The ruling Communist Party is preparing to celebrate its 70th anniversary in power on Oct. 1 — a nationalism-drenched milestone that puts pressure on Xi, the party leader, to look tough.

"The downside risk of no deal has increased," said Raoul Leering, chief trade analyst for Dutch bank ING.

___

Malaysia finds body near where London teen went missing

SEREMBAN, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian rescuers on Tuesday found the body of a Caucasian female in the forest surrounding a nature resort where a 15-year-old London girl was reported missing more than a week ago, police said.

Negeri Sembilan state police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop said officials were in the process of determining whether the body is Nora Anne Quoirin, who was discovered missing by her family from the Dusun eco-resort in the southern state on Aug. 4.

The Lucie Blackman trust, a charity that helps the families of Britons who are in crisis overseas, said in a statement: "At this time we cannot confirm it is Nora. However it sadly seems likely."

Quoirin's family arrived Aug. 3 for a two-week stay at the Dusun, a small resort located in a durian orchard next to a forest reserve 63 kilometers (39 miles) south of Kuala Lumpur.

Police believe the teen, who has learning and physical disabilities, climbed out through an open window in the living room of the resort cottage. They listed her as a missing person but did not rule out a possible criminal element. The girl's family says she isn't independent and wouldn't wander off alone, and was likely to have been abducted.