Malaysia conducts autopsy to find cause of death of UK teen

This undated photo released by The Lucie Blackman Trust/Family shows Nora Anne Quoirin. Malaysian police said Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2019, the family of the missing 15-year-old London girl positively identified a naked body found near the nature resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state, Malaysia, where she disappeared over a week ago. The Lucie Blackman Trust

Malaysian doctors are conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death of a 15-year-old London teen whose naked body was found nine days after she disappeared from a nature resort.

Nora Anne Quinn's body was discovered Tuesday beside a small stream about 2.5 kilometers (1.6 miles) from the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state, where she went missing on Aug. 4. The body was airlifted to a hospital, where she was positively identified by her parents.

In a brief statement Wednesday, her family thanked the rescue team that helped search for her. They said their hearts are broken and that "the cruelty of her being taken away is unbearable."