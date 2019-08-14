3 Iraqi refugees charged in Germany over bomb attack plot

German federal prosecutors say they've charged three Iraqi refugees with planning an Islamic extremist bombing.

Prosecutors said Wednesday Shahin F. and Hersh F. are accused of preparing an act of violence and Sarkawt N. of aiding them.

Their last names weren't given in line with German privacy laws.

Prosecutors say they were planning "an Islamic extremist attack" but since they haven't been linked to a specific organization they don't face terrorism charges.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

They allegedly ordered a detonator from Britain but never received it after authorities there arrested their contact.

After being unable to afford an illegal firearm, prosecutors say, they decided to carry out an attack using a truck bomb, and Shahin F. began taking driving theory classes.

All were arrested in January after having been under observation for some time.