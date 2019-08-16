Israel: Palestinian killed, 2 Israelis hurt in car ramming

Israeli security and emergency services stand at the scene of an car ramming attack near Gush Etzion settlement cluster in the West Bank, Friday, Aug. 17, 2019. The Israeli military says a Palestinian driver has been shot and killed after he rammed his car and injured two Israelis in the West Bank. AP Photo

The Israeli military says a Palestinian driver has been shot and killed after he rammed his car and injured two Israelis in the West Bank.

Israel's national rescue service, known as Magen David Adom, says that a man was severely hurt while a woman was moderately injured. Army radio reports the victims' ages are 17 and 19.

The incident took place on Friday near the Gush Etzion settlement bloc, south of Jerusalem, not far from where the body of an off-duty soldier was found stabbed earlier this month. Israel last week arrested Palestinian suspects in the killing of the 18-year-old soldier, Dvir Sorek.

On Thursday, Israeli police killed a Palestinian teenager and seriously wounded another after the two had stabbed guards near a flashpoint Jerusalem site.