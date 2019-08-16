Shooting near Alabama campus kills 2, injures 3

A shooting on the edge of an Alabama college campus left two people dead and three others with injuries.

Gunfire broke out Thursday night near Alabama State University in Montgomery. A statement from President Quinton T. Ross says the shooting occurred at a business close to the school.

Montgomery police said in a news release that 24-year-old Justin Martin and 21-year-old Jacquez Hall were killed.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jarrett Williams says two other men were hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Another man was hospitalized with a wound that isn't life-threatening.

Authorities said the shooting is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

The president's statement says Alabama State is working with police to determine what happened.