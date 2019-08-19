President tweets pic of Trump Tower looming over Greenland

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. AP Photo

President Donald Trump is making light of his own idea of buying Greenland from Denmark, tweeting a doctored photo of Trump Tower looming over a small village in the Arctic territory.

Trump jokes on Twitter, "I promise not to do this to Greenland!"

Trump acknowledged Sunday that he is "strategically" interested in such a deal, but said it's not a priority of his administration. He told reporters, "It's not No. 1 on the burner."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said Greenland is not for sale and Trump's idea of buying it is "an absurd discussion."