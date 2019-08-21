Greece says it won’t assist Iranian tanker sought by US

A supertanker hosting an Iranian flag is seen on the water in the British territory of Gibraltar, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Authorities in Gibraltar on Sunday rejected the United States' latest request not to release a seized Iranian supertanker, clearing the way for the vessel to set sail after being detained last month for allegedly attempting to breach European Union sanctions on Syria. AP Photo

Greece says it won't assist an Iranian supertanker sought by the U.S. that's in the Mediterranean Sea, believed headed for a Greek port.

Deputy Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis says Greece is under pressure from U.S. authorities, which claim the Iran-flagged Adrian Darya 1 is tied to a sanctioned organization.

Varvitsiotis says the tanker is too big for any Greek port and can't legally unload its $130 million worth of light crude at EU refineries.

The ship left Gibraltar on Sunday after being held up for a month for allegedly attempting to breach EU sanctions on Syria. Gibraltar said Iran provided assurances the tanker wouldn't unload its cargo in Syria.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Varvitsiotis told private Antenna TV Wednesday Athens sent "a very clear message" it will not facilitate the crude's transportation to Syria.