Nation & World
Tropical Storm Ivo forecast to weaken in Pacific off Mexico
Tropical Storm Ivo should weaken gradually in the next couple of days as it moves over the Pacific Ocean parallel to Mexico's western coast without posing a direct threat to land, forecasters said Friday.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ivo was expected to become a tropical depression Sunday and then a remnant low system that night.
The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) Friday afternoon and its center was about 410 miles (660 kilometers) west-southwest of the tip of the Baja California Peninsula.
It was heading to the north-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph) and was forecast to stay well clear of land.
Comments