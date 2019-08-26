Prosecutor won’t charge ex-lawmaker over sex assault claim

FILE - This file photo from March 9, 2018 shows then-Pennsylvania state representative Brian Ellis as he speaks with people at the Eggs 'n Issues forum at the Butler Area Public Library in Butler, Pa. A prosecutor said Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 he believes a crime occurred but does not plan to charge a former state representative who resigned during an investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman four years ago. Justin Guido

A county prosecutor won't charge a state lawmaker who resigned amid an investigation into an allegation that he sexually assaulted a woman.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said Monday that a grand jury recommended no charges against former Rep. Brian Ellis.

The announcement comes seven months after House Republicans stripped Ellis of his committee chairmanship and recommended he resign over an allegation that he had sex with a woman who had resisted his advances before she blacked out.

Ellis, of Butler County, resigned in March but has denied the allegation.

The woman's lawyer has said her client believes she was drugged while she was out having a drink with a friend and has no memory of the ensuing 12 hours, before she awoke naked in Ellis' bed.