Garner’s family seeks mayor’s testimony on chokehold death

Gwen Carr, center, the mother of chokehold victim Eric Garner, listens during a news conference as Loyda Colon, co-director of the Justice Committee, call for charging other officers involved in the death of Garner, after NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill announced his decision to fire NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo for the 2014 death of Garner, Monday Aug. 19, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Members of Eric Garner's family want a court to force New York City's mayor and police commissioner to answer questions under oath about their relative's 2014 chokehold death.

A petition being filed Tuesday in state court seeks a proceeding at which city officials can be questioned under penalty of perjury about matters involving alleged official misconduct.

Garner's mother, sister and reform activists accuse Mayor Bill de Blasio, Commissioner James O'Neill and other officials of neglecting their duty in the handling of Garner's death.

Messages seeking comment were left with de Blasio's office and the police department.

O'Neill last week fired Officer Daniel Pantaleo for using a banned chokehold on Garner. A sergeant agreed to give up vacation time to resolve her disciplinary case.

Garner's family says that officials should have acted sooner and that other officers should be punished.