AP News in Brief at 6:09 a.m. EDT

Opposition reacts with fury to Parliament suspension reports

LONDON (AP) — British opposition lawmakers reacted with fury Wednesday to reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will seek a suspension of Parliament to hamper efforts to quash a no-deal Brexit.

The BBC reported that Johnson will use the Queen's Speech — normally a formality that outlines the legislative agenda — to suspend Parliament. The unexpected decision to hold the speech on Oct. 14 will be made later Wednesday.

The timing means that lawmakers would be unlikely to have enough time to pass laws blocking the U.K.'s exit from the European Union without a negotiated deal.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

"So it seems that Boris Johnson may actually be about to shut down Parliament to force through a no deal Brexit," Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted. "Unless MPs come together to stop him next week, today will go down in history as a dark one indeed for UK democracy."

The pound plunged on the news, down to $1.2196 from almost $1.2300 the previous day.

___

Storm Dorian expected to strengthen, could hit Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Dorian threatened Puerto Rico with a direct hit on Wednesday, as forecasters said it made a last-minute shift in its path and could reach near-hurricane strength in its approach to the U.S. territory.

The storm is expected to pass over or near western and central Puerto Rico, with landslides, widespread flooding and power outages possible. President Donald Trump declared an emergency Tuesday night and ordered federal assistance for local authorities.

"Practically the entire island will be under sustained tropical storm force winds," said Roberto García, director of U.S. National Weather Service San Juan, during a press conference late Tuesday.

However, he said the forecast could change overnight, adding that late shifts occur with storms such as Dorian that do not have a well-defined center.

Early Wednesday, Dorian was located about 240 miles (390 kilometers) east southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it had strengthened slightly, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (96 kph) while moving northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

___

OxyContin maker, government attorneys in settlement talks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State attorneys general and lawyers representing local governments said Tuesday they are in active settlement talks with Purdue Pharma, the maker of the prescription painkiller OxyContin that is facing billions of dollars in potential liability for its role in the nation's opioid crisis.

Purdue has been cast by attorneys and addiction experts as a main villain in the crisis for producing a blockbuster drug while understating its addiction risk. A report by NBC News said the privately held company has offered to settle for $10 billion to $12 billion.

In a statement, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it's prepared to defend itself but sees little good in years of "wasteful litigation and appeals."

"Purdue believes a constructive global resolution is the best path forward, and the company is actively working with the state attorneys general and other plaintiffs to achieve this outcome," the company said.

News of the settlement talks involving more than 2,000 lawsuits against the company and other players in the painkiller industry comes about two months before the first federal trial over the toll of opioids is scheduled to start in Cleveland.

___

10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DORIAN THREATENS PUERTO RICO

Forecasters say the tropical storm made a last-minute shift in its path and could reach near-hurricane strength in its approach to the reeling U.S. territory.

2. NEW PRIME MINISTER ROILING BRITISH POLITICS

Boris Johnson is suspending Parliament, squeezing time for opposition lawmakers to hamper efforts to quash a no-deal Brexit.

___

Deutsche Bank has tax returns sought in Congressional probe

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump's longtime bank revealed Tuesday that it has tax records Congress is seeking in its investigation of the president's finances.

Deutsche Bank said in court papers it has tax returns responsive to a subpoena sent this year, in which Congress asked the bank for a host of documents related to Trump and his family.

Trump has long declined to release his tax returns and wants to block two House committees from getting the records, calling their document requests unlawful.

A federal appeals court ordered Deutsche Bank to say whether or not Trump's tax returns were in its possession after an attorney for the bank refused to answer that question during a hearing last week.

The bank, in its court filing Tuesday, blacked out the name of the person or people whose tax records it had, citing privacy rules. It said it also has tax records "related to parties not named in the subpoenas but who may constitute 'immediate family'" of individuals named in the document request.

___

Respiratory ailments rise in Brazil as Amazon fires rage

PORTO VELHO, Brazil (AP) — Lingering smoke in the Amazon caused concern Tuesday among Brazilians who say that respiratory problems — particularly among children and the elderly — have increased as fires in the region rage.

"The kids are affected the most. They're coughing a lot," said Elane Diaz, a nurse in the Rondonia state capital of Porto Velho, as she waited for a doctor's appointment at the city's 9 of July hospital with her 5-year-old-son Eduardo. "They have problems breathing. I'm concerned because it affects their health."

The number of people treated for respiratory issues increased sharply in recent days at the local Cosme e Damia Children's hospital.

"This period has been very tough. The dry weather and the smoke causes many problems on children, such as pneumonia, coughing and secretion," Daniel Pires, a pediatrician and the hospital's adjunct-director told the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper. "From Aug. 1 to Aug. 10, the median (number) of cases was about 120 to 130 children with respiratory problems. From Aug. 11 to (Aug. 20) it went up to 280 cases."

Growing fears over the health impacts are emerging as the number of fires in Brazil surges, with more than 77,000 documented by the country's National Space Research Institute in the last year. About half of the fires occurred in the Amazon region, with most in the past month.

___

As troops prepare to leave Afghanistan, will aid follow?

JEBUL SIRAJ, Afghanistan (AP) — The children will inherit any peace that comes to Afghanistan, if only they can live to see it.

Whimpering and badly malnourished, they are among the most vulnerable in a country that remains one of the poorest in the world. Now an expected United States-Taliban agreement to end nearly 18 years of fighting raises questions about whether the foreign aid largely propping up the country will drop as troops withdraw.

Much depends on the Taliban, who have indicated they want that aid to continue even as they call for armed "invaders" to leave. But if the insurgent group that already controls roughly half of Afghanistan tries to assert a harsh form of Islamic law across the country or continues its attacks, some donors could walk away.

The urgency of aid is seen in Jebul Siraj, a mountainside community north of the capital, Kabul, where a burqa-clad woman held a gaunt, startled-looking boy named Abdullah, just 7 months old. Days ago, he was at an emergency ward. Now he sipped curiously at a supplement as part of a new nutrition monitoring program at a clinic in Parwan province supported by the United Nations children's agency. Mothers and children lined up outside.

Some 2 million children in Afghanistan face acute malnutrition, according to UNICEF, about 600,000 of them so severely malnourished that without urgent treatment they could die.

___

23 killed in attack on bar in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An attack on a bar in Mexico's Gulf coast city of Coatzacoalcos killed 23 people and injured 13 late Tuesday.

The attackers started a fire that ripped through the bar, killing eight women and 15 men. There was no immediate information on the condition of the injured.

Photos of the scene showed tables and chairs jumbled around, apparently as people tried to flee.

The state prosecutor's office in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz said the search was continuing for the attackers.

Veracruz Gov. Cuitlahuac Garcia suggested that a gang dispute was involved in the attack.

___

Epstein accuser says Prince Andrew should 'come clean'

LONDON (AP) — One of the many women who have accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse has kept Britain's Prince Andrew uncomfortably at the center of the ongoing investigation.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, speaking to reporters outside a New York courthouse, said of the British royal that "he knows exactly what he's done and I hope he comes clean about it."

Giuffre, who has said she was a 15-year-old working at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club when she was recruited to perform sex acts on Epstein, earlier told the court: "My hopes were quickly dashed, and my dreams were stolen."

Andrew has rejected suggestions he may have been involved in Epstein's crimes. A few days ago, he also denied any knowledge of criminal behavior by his one-time friend who killed himself in a New York jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Giuffre's comments have been widely reported in the British media Wednesday.

___

Tennessee utility sees backlash as coal ash worker fall sick

KINGSTON, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority, long respected for providing good jobs and cheap electricity, is facing a growing backlash over its handling of a massive coal ash spill a decade ago, with potentially serious consequences for an industry often opposed to environmental regulation.

A jury in Knoxville decided within hours that the TVA's contractor, Jacobs Engineering, breached its safety duties, exposing hundreds of cleanup workers to airborne "fly ash" with known carcinogens. The jurors said Jacobs' actions were capable of making the workers sick. The key question of whether they caused each worker's injuries was left for a different jury in a second phase of the civil trial.

More than 200 workers blame the contractor for exposing them to ash they say caused a slew of illnesses, some fatal, including cancers of the lung, brain, blood and skin.

Despite last November's favorable verdict for the first 72 plaintiffs, they won't get monetary damages unless they can prove exactly what caused their specific illnesses. The judge, alluding to their urgent need for medical care, ordered mediation. More than a hundred other plaintiffs await the outcome.

"To have the burden put on you, that you have to prove what caused these horrific things -- that's an atrocity," said Janie Clark, whose husband, Ansol, has a rare blood cancer after driving a fuel truck at the site. "I guess that's just the law."