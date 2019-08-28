Black schools hope NBA star’s gift sparks a golf resurgence

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry tees off at Langston Golf Course in Washington, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, following an announcement that he would be sponsoring men's and women's golf teams at Howard University. AP Photo

Black golfers are hoping a gift from NBA star Stephen Curry to fund Howard University golf teams will spark a resurgence in the sport at historically black colleges and universities.

Curry's donation to help the prominent Washington school relaunch its men's and women's teams is bringing new attention to collegiate black golf. It is also spotlighting the harsh budget constraints that HBCUs face in keeping their programs alive.

Black colleges and universities are a crucial pipeline to increasing diversity in golf at a time when few African Americans are playing the sport at the college and professional levels.

Craig Bowen, president and founder of the Black College Golf Coaches' Association, says only about a quarter of the more than 100 HBCUs have golf teams.

Howard abandoned its golf program in the 1970s.