Police don’t think slain woman knew sledgehammer attacker

This undated photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Clinton Taylor, 36, of Las Vegas, following his arrest Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Taylor is accused of bludgeoning a woman to death with a sledgehammer while her 911 call from a Las Vegas laundromat went dead. Police say they don't believe the woman knew Taylor. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

Police don't believe a woman knew a man accused of bludgeoning her to death with a sledgehammer while her 911 call from a Las Vegas laundromat went dead, authorities said Thursday.

The woman told a dispatcher she was alone and that a man was outside with a sledgehammer before screaming was heard and the line disconnected a little after 5 a.m., Las Vegas police said.

Arriving officers found 36-year-old Clinton E. Taylor nearby, covered with blood and carrying a sledgehammer near the laundromat, police said.

The woman wasn't immediately identified.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A statement from police said detectives think the killing was a random act of violence.

Taylor was being held at the Clark County jail pending an initial court appearance Friday, during which he is expected to have an attorney appointed to his defense.