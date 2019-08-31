The Latest: Category 4 Dorian menaces, en route to Florida

Georgia Bernard, right, and Ana Perez are among residents filling sandbags to take home in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Hallandale Beach, Fla., as the town allowed residents to fill up sandbags until they ran out. All of Florida is under a state of emergency and authorities are urging residents to stockpile a week's worth of food and supplies as Hurricane Dorian gathers strength and aims to slam the state as soon as Monday as a Category 4 storm. AP Photo

The Latest on Hurricane Dorian (all times local):

2:15 a.m.

Hurricane Dorian is slowly moving closer to the Bahamas, en route to Florida's east coast.

As of early Saturday, the Category 4 storm was 340 miles (545 kilometers) east of the northwestern Bahamas and 510 miles (820 kilometers) east of West Palm Beach, Florida. According to the National Hurricane Center's 2 a.m. advisory, maximum sustained winds remained at 140 mph (220 kph) as the storm continued to move west at 10 mph (17 kmh).

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The advisory says a slower westward motion will likely begin later Saturday.

Hurricane-force winds are extending outward up to 30 miles (45 kilometers) from the storm's center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 kilometers).

Dorian is expected to near the Florida coast late Monday.

___

12:30 a.m.

As Hurricane Dorian makes its way toward Florida's east coast, authorities have begun to schedule mandatory evacuations.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Friday night that a mandatory evacuation for the county's barrier island will take effect 8 a.m. Sunday. The order encompasses the Kennedy Space Center.

Martin County Fire Rescue Chief Bill Schobel said Friday that mandatory evacuations are scheduled to begin 10 a.m. Sunday for the county's barrier islands.

The director of emergency services for Indian River County, Tad Stone, says officials will recommend a voluntary evacuation of the barrier island when hurricane warnings are issued.

Dorian gained Category 4 strength late Friday, clocking top sustained winds of 140 mph (225 kph). It's unclear where and how Dorian will hit Florida, but it's expected to threaten the peninsula late Monday or early Tuesday.

___

12:05 a.m.

Hurricane Dorian has gained fearsome new muscle as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, bearing down on the Bahamas as it edges closer to Florida's east coast.

Millions of people in Florida, along with the state's Walt Disney World and President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, are in the potential crosshairs of the hurricane. Forecasters said Dorian gained Category 4 strength late Friday, clocking top sustained winds of 140 mph (225 kph).

Forecasters say it's still too early to tell whether Dorian would make a direct hit on the state's east coast or inflict a glancing blow. They note some computer models predict a late turn to the north that would have Dorian hug the coast.