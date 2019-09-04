Tropical Storm Fernand to hit Mexico’s Gulf coast Wednesday

Tropical Storm Fernand could dump a deluge as it hits land along a sparsely populated stretch of Mexico's upper Gulf coast Wednesday afternoon, possibly causing flash floods and mudslides.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Fernand had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) early Wednesday and could grow stronger before hitting land. It was centered about 95 miles (150 kilometers) northeast of Tampico and moving to the west at 6 mph (9 kph).

Forecasts say the storm could drop 6 to 12 inches of rain, with as much as 18 inches in isolated spots along the coast and in the Sierra Madre Oriental range.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Juliette was moving away from shore and weakening far off Mexico's Pacific coast.