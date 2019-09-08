The Latest: 2 dead, 3 injured in plane crash at airport

The Latest on a small airplane crash in Nevada (all times local):

12:30 a.m.

Authorities say a small private plane that crashed near a Nevada airport, killing two, was bound for Southern California.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in an emailed statement that the single-engine Beechcraft Sierra plane carrying four people was set to fly to the Gillispie Field airport in El Cajon, California. That's around 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of San Diego.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Two people died and three others were injured when the propeller plane crashed Saturday and caught fire soon after taking off from Henderson Executive Airport.

Citing online FAA data, the newspaper reports the plane's registered owner is a company located next to the Gillispie Field airport. The address corresponds to two flight schools.

Gregor says the National Transportation Safety Board could take more than a year to determine the crash's probable cause.

___

10 p.m.

Authorities say two people were killed and three others injured Saturday night in the crash of a small private plane near Henderson Executive Airport.

Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards told The Las Vegas Review-Journal that the single-engine Beechcraft Sierra plane took off from the runway, had a mechanical issue and turned around in an attempt to land when it crashed south of the airport. The plane caught fire, authorities say.

The newspaper says that the Henderson Fire Department responded about 7:45 p.m.

Richards said that one person died at the scene and the other person died at a hospital. One person had serious injuries, and another person had minor injuries. Firefighters said a Good Samaritan who tried to help rescue the people in the plane suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation.

___ 9:25 p.m.

KVVU-TV reports that the crash of a small private plane that killed one and injured four other took place about 8:15 p.m. Saturday near Volunteer Boulevard and Via Inspirada, south of the airport.

The TV station says the plane was a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra.

Earlier Saturday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal quoted Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards saying that three of the people hospitalized had serious injuries, while the other had minor injuries.

___

8:49 p.m.

Officials say one person died and four others were injured after a plane crashed near Henderson Executive Airport, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards tells the newspaper that the plane crashed Saturday night just south of the airport. One person died, and four people were hospitalized.

Richards says three of the people hospitalized had serious injuries, while the other had minor injuries.