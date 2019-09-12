Lawyer: Client to pursue EU money in human rights case

A Cypriot lawyer says he's going to the European Union Court of Justice to get the EU's executive arm to use money earmarked as assistance to Turkey to compensate a client who won a human rights case against the Turkish state.

Achilleas Demetriades says his client Dinos Ramon has yet to be paid the approximately 500,000 euros ($550,000) that the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Turkey should pay him in 2010.

The Court ruled that Turkey deprived Ramon of enjoying his property in Cyprus' breakaway, Turkish Cypriot north, since the country's 1974 ethnic split.

A Cypriot court ruled in June that the European Commission should pay Ramon if the EU court waives the body's immunity protections.

Demetriades said Thursday this could set a precedent enabling other EU nationals.