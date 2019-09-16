Former Olympic champ Missy Franklin weds Hayes Johnson

FILE - In this June 25, 2016, file photo, Olympic champion Missy Franklin answers a reporters question during a news conference at the U.S. Olympic team swimming trials in Omaha, Neb. Five-time Olympic champion Missy Franklin has married former Texas swimmer Hayes Johnson in suburban Denver. The 24-year-old Franklin announced Saturday's, Sept. 14, 2019, wedding via Instagram. AP Photo

Five-time Olympic champion Missy Franklin has married former Texas swimmer Hayes Johnson in suburban Denver.

The 24-year-old Franklin announced Saturday's wedding via Instagram.

The Colorado native became the first woman to win four gold medals in a single Olympics in any sport at the 2012 London Games. She won a gold medal as part of a relay team in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

Franklin retired last year, citing chronic shoulder pain.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Johnson has competed in U.S. Olympic trials and won an NCAA championship with the University of Texas.