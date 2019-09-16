Bill Gates to honor India’s Modi despite Kashmir concerns

Bill and Melinda Gates aren't backing down from honoring India Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite concerns about human rights abuses in the disputed Kashmir region.

A dozen people, some wearing "Free Kashmir" T-shirts, delivered 100,000 petition signatures to the Gates Foundation's Seattle headquarters on Monday.

The Justice For All coalition is asking the world's largest private nonprofit not to honor Modi's Swachh Bharat Mission, a sanitation initiative that improved access to toilets.

The Foundation says it respects the petitioners but that Modi is receiving its Goalkeepers Global Goals Award for providing 500 million people safe sanitation.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Petition organizers say the award compromises Gates' "goal of setting the moral tone for global humanitarianism."

In August, India downgraded the autonomy of its side of Kashmir and imposed tighter controls on the area.