The Latest: Arrested man is from wealthy Mexican family

The Latest on father arrested in San Francisco Bay Area boating death (all times local):

4:00 p.m.

Property records show that a man arrested on manslaughter charges after his 11-year-old son was thrown overboard from a boat and killed by the vessel is a member of one of the richest and most powerful families in Mexico.

Records obtained by The Associated Press show the full name of the man police identified as Javier Burillo is Javier Burillo Azcarraga. He is a wealthy property developer known for lavish hotels and restaurants in Mexico.

Tiburon Police Chief Michael Cronin said Monday that the real estate developer is a well-known and liked member of the Tiburon-Belvedere community but Cronin wouldn't give any other details about him or the incident.

Burillo was being held on $1 million bail but jail records showed he was released Monday afternoon.

Cronin says investigators believe the child and his 27-year-old brother were thrown from the 33-foot (10-meter) Targa Protector boat when the vessel hit a wave in the open water near Angel Island Sunday evening.

Officers arrested Burillo on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with a vessel, willful harm or injury to a child and operating a boat while under the influence.

11:00 am

Authorities say a father has been arrested on manslaughter charges after his 11-year-old son was thrown overboard a boat in the San Francisco Bay and killed after being struck by the vessel.

Tiburon Police say they arrested 57-year-old Javier Burillo, of Belvedere, Sunday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with a vessel, willful harm or injury to a child and operating a boat while under the influence.

Burillo's bail was set at $1 million.

Police say Burillo's 27-year-old son was also thrown overboard from a boat in open waters near Angel Island.

Both were pulled aboard and transported to the Corinthian Yacht Club in Tiburon, where the 11-year-old boy was pronounced dead.

Burillo's older son had cuts to his leg and was transported to a hospital.