10 Things to Know for Today

A family votes in the settlement of Tekoa, West Bank, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Israelis began voting Tuesday in an unprecedented repeat election that will decide whether longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stays in power despite a looming indictment on corruption charges. AP Photo

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER RULES OUT TALKS WITH AMERICA

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says that "there will be no talks with the U.S. at any level" — ending speculation about a possible U.S.-Iran meeting at the U.N. later this month.

2. ISRAELIS VOTE IN REPEAT ELECTION CENTERED ON NETANYAHU

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Israelis will decide whether the longtime prime minister stays in power despite a looming indictment on corruption charges.

3. HOUSE PANEL TO HOLD FIRST IMPEACHMENT HEARING

Corey Lewandowski, Trump's outspoken former campaign manager, is scheduled to appear before the House Judiciary Committee to discuss former special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

4. DEADLY BOMBING AT AFGHAN LEADER'S CAMPAIGN RALLY

A suicide bomber attacks the entrance to a rally of President Ashraf Ghani in a northern province, killing at least 24 people. An aide says Ghani was present but unharmed.

5. PURDUE PHARMA GETS ITS DAY IN COURT

The OxyContin maker filed for bankruptcy and negotiated a potential multi-billion dollar settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits.

6. WHERE TRUMP IS HEADED

The president is making a rare visit to California, a Democratic stronghold where he is expected to rake in millions of fundraising dollars.

7. HOW NATURE CAN HEAL

A dedicated band of Jamaicans are nurturing fresh coral pieces on undersea clotheslines and then tying them to reefs where they regenerate, AP reports.

8. FAKE VAPE GEAR SELLS ON LA STREETS

The packaging and hardware to produce authentic-looking copies of popular name brands of marijuana vape are on sale in downtown Los Angeles, AP learns.

9. NEW KAVANAUGH ALLEGATION UNLIKELY TO PROMPT IMPEACHMENT

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is standing by Brett Kavanaugh as some Democrats seize on a new allegation of sexual impropriety against the Supreme Court justice.

10. WHO PUT ON A SHOW IN METLIFE RETURN

Odell Beckham Jr. had an 89-yard touchdown catch in his return to New York and Baker Mayfield and the Browns did just enough to beat the banged-up Jets 23-3.