Greek police make arrest in 1985 hijacking of TWA Flight 847

Greek police say they have arrested a suspect in the 1985 hijacking of a flight from Athens that became a multi-day ordeal and included the slaying of an American.

Police said Saturday a 65-year-old suspect in a 1985 hijacking and a 1987 abduction was arrested on the island of Mykonos on Thursday.

Police spokesman Lt. Col. Theodoros Chronopoulos told The Associated Press the hijacking case involved TWA Flight 847. The Athens-to-Rome flight was commandeered shortly after takeoff on June 14, 1985.

The hijackers killed 23-year-old U.S. Navy diver Robert Stethem. They released the other 146 passengers and crew members in stages, the last after 17 days.

Police say a Greek prosecutor ordered the suspect detained on Friday.