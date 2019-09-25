Police: Man arrested in Dallas shooting of transgender woman

Dallas police have arrested a 29-year-old man who authorities say committed a hate crime when he repeatedly shot a transgender woman.

Domingo Ramirez-Cayente was being held Wednesday at the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

An arrest affidavit obtained by The Dallas Morning News says the 35-year-old woman was approached Friday by a man in a red pickup who yelled slurs about gay and transgender people, and opened fire.

Investigators used surveillance camera footage to identify the pickup and arrest Ramirez-Cayente, who was booked Tuesday. The affidavit says he admitted to the shooting.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Online jail records don't indicate whether Ramirez-Cayente has an attorney.

The shooting comes after two men were arrested in June in separate killings of transgender women in the Dallas area.