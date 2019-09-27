France remembers grand ex-President Chirac, flaws and all

People sign the condolences book to pay tribute to former President Jacques Chirac at the Elysee Palace, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Jacques Chirac, a two-term French president who was the first leader to acknowledge France's role in the Holocaust and defiantly opposed the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, has died Thursday at age 86. AP Photo

Mourners are signing memory books, flags are lowered and French politicians from across the spectrum are paying tributes to late President Jacques Chirac.

People lined up Friday to write notes of appreciation in condolence books at the presidential Elysee Palace and City Hall to remember Chirac, who died Thursday at 86. Chirac presided over both institutions, a larger-than-life fixture on France's political scene for 40 years.

Known for championing the nation's sense of its own grandeur, Chirac was remembered fondly despite a corruption conviction and political infighting that long dogged his conservative camp.

A public ceremony will be held at Invalides monument Sunday in his honor, and a service will be held Monday in the Paris Church of Saint Sulpice.