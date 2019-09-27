The Latest: Officer cries recalling night she shot neighbor

Fired Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger leaves the 204th District Court as the court recessed for the day at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Guyger is accused of shooting and killing Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year. She told police she thought his apartment was her own and that he was an intruder. Tom Fox

The Latest on the trial of a former Dallas police officer charged in the shooting death of her neighbor inside his apartment (all times local):

10 a.m.

The former Dallas police officer who fatally shot her unarmed black neighbor in his apartment began crying and shaking on the witness stand as she started describing entering his home that night.

Amber Guyger, who is white, took the stand Friday in her murder trial in the fatal shooting last year of Botham Jean, whose apartment she said she mistook for her own.

Guyger's lips quivered and she started to cry as her lawyer questioned her about approaching Jean's door. The judge then called for a short break in the proceedings.

Guyger's attorneys have said she fired in self-defense after mistaking the 26-year-old Jean for a burglar. Prosecutors have questioned how Guyger could have missed numerous signs that she was at the wrong apartment.

Gugyer, who was off duty but in uniform at the time, was later fired.

9 a.m.

