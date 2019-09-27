Bill Clinton, Jeb Bush pine for the days of civility

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, former U.S. President Bill Clinton speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York. Clinton and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush are headlining an event at a Maine university where they are expected to talk about education. The event’s scheduled for Friday, Sept. 27, at the University of New England’s Biddeford campus. AP Photo

Former Democratic President Bill Clinton and former Republican Florida Gov. Jeb Bush are pining for the days when the two parties worked together.

The two appeared together to talk about strengthening America's commitment to education on Friday at the University of New England.

Partnering with the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, the university used the 30th anniversary of the late President George H.W. Bush's 1989 Education Summit as the jumping off point for the discussion.

Clinton and Bush also spoke of the elder Bush's "kinder, gentler" brand of politics during an era of bipartisan achievements.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Clinton, who survived impeachment, never mentioned GOP President Donald Trump's or the impeachment probe against him.

Bush, subject of Trump's barbs in the 2016 presidential race, got laughs when he quipped that Trump wouldn't have had the patience for his father's two-day education summit.