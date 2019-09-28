Category 4 Hurricane Lorenzo strengthens in Atlantic

Forecasters say Hurricane Lorenzo has continued to strengthen in the central Atlantic Ocean, where it is currently far from any populous land masses.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Saturday night that the Category 4 storm has maximum sustained winds of 145 mph (233 kph).

Lorenzo is about 1,445 miles (2,325 kilometers) southwest of the Azores and is moving north at 10 mph (16 kph).

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, although forecasters say people in the Azores should monitor the storm's progress, as the center could move northeast and approach the Portuguese island chain on Tuesday.

Officials say swells produced by the storm are affecting parts of the northeastern coast of South America and the Lesser Antilles.