Salvadoran ex-justice minister detained in corruption case

Prosecutors in El Salvador say they have arrested a former justice and public security minister suspected of laundering money and assets.

Authorities searched René Mario Figueroa’s home early Wednesday but did not find him. He later turned himself in to prosecutors.

Figueroa said in brief comments to journalists that he is innocent.

Figueroa held the ministerial post during the 2004-2009 government of President Tony Saca, who is serving a 10-year sentence for diverting $301 million in government funds to benefit his businesses and third parties.

Prosecutors said in July that they were seeking more than $1 million in restitution from Figueroa and his wife.

The complaint in the case says investigators found 18 irregularities in deposits, credit card payments and loans and purchases of vehicles and properties.