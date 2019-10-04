Mother: Daughter treated like ‘animal’ in Minnesota arrest

In this April 22, 2019 photo, St. Paul Police Officer Alexander Graham is presented with an honorable mention award for Officer of the Year from St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell, left, and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter in St. Paul, Minn. Mayor Carter demanded an internal police investigation into the arrest of a 13-year-old black girl, after video showing her shrieking and struggling as two white, male officers try to handcuff her sparked an angry backlash on social media. One of the officers, Alexander Graham, is the subject of an internal affairs investigation, but it’s not clear if it’s related to the girl’s arrest, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported. Renee Jones Schneider

The mother of a 13-year-old girl whose arrest by St. Paul police sparked an angry backlash on social media says officers were overly aggressive in handling her daughter who has a mental illness.

The woman says her daughter was "basically treated like an animal." The Associated Press is not naming the mother in order to protect the juvenile's identity. Video of the arrest captured by a witness shows three white officers struggling to arrest the teen, who's black, as she screams and thrashes on the floor of a UPS store. The mother has accused the officers of racial bias.

Police say the girl violated a no-trespassing order, ran from police and resisted arrest. The Star Tribune reports an internal affairs investigation has opened for the three officers, Alexander Graham, Grady Sheehy and Charles Busch.