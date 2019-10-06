US aims for final flurry of medals at track worlds

A general view shows the Khalifa International Stadium prior the start of the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. AP Photo

The United States is aiming to finish strongly as the women's 100-meter hurdles caps the final day of competition at the track and field world championships.

Kendra Harrison and Nia Ali lead the U.S. charge in the hurdles, with Jamaica's Danielle Williams also among the favorites.

Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz of the U.S. is challenging in the 1,500 meters, though the final is likely to be much faster than the race he won in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

Men's and women's 4x400 relays end the championships, with Allyson Felix able to win a record 13th career gold medal at the world championships.

Germany's Malaika Mihambo is the favorite for women's long jump gold after coming top in qualifying, while medals are also on offer in the men's 10,000 meters and javelin.