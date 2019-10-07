UN racism rapporteur criticizes Dutch burqa ban

Tendayi Achiume, a rapporteur for the UN Human Rights Council, answers questions during a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Achiume criticized the recently implemented Dutch burqa ban, saying it "does more harm than good", women who wear Islamic face-covering veils report suffering more harassment since the law went into force. AP Photo

A U.N. racism rapporteur has criticized the recently implemented Dutch burqa ban, saying it "does more harm than good."

Tendayi Achiume, a rapporteur for the UN Human Rights Council, said Monday that women who wear Islamic face-covering veils report suffering more harassment since the law went into force on Aug. 1.

In a preliminary report following a visit to the Netherlands, she also urges the government to do more to teach people about the "histories of slavery and colonialism as histories of systematic racial subordination."

Achiume praises the Dutch government for promoting gender equality and the rights of LGBTI people and urges similar efforts to improve racial and ethnic equality.

Social Affairs Ministry spokesman Coen Gelinck says the Dutch government is striving for an inclusive society, but acknowledged "there is still work to be done."