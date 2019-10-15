Hunter Biden denies doing anything wrong in Ukraine, China

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2010, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden, left, with his son Hunter, right, at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington. Since the early days of the United States, leading politicians have had to contend with awkward problems posed by their family members. Joe Biden is the latest prominent politician to navigate this tricky terrain. AP Photo

Former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter is rejecting assertions by President Donald Trump and his Republican allies that he did anything wrong in engaging in foreign work in Ukraine and China.

Hunter Biden also says he failed to take into account potential implications on his father's political career.

In an ABC interview airing Tuesday, Hunter Biden concedes he may have made a mistake "in the grand scheme of things" for failing to see the political repercussions. But he adds: "Did I make a mistake based on some ethical lapse? Absolutely not."

Trump and Republicans have targeted Hunter Biden for his work in Ukraine and China, although there's no evidence of wrongdoing. In a July 25 phone call, Trump pressured Ukraine's leaders to investigate the Bidens.