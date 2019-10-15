The Latest: Man faces murder, sexual assault charges

The Latest on a death investigation in Alaska (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

A man faces murder, sexual assault and tampering charges in the assault and death of a woman that authorities say was captured in photos and videos on a memory card.

A grand jury, in a special finding attached to a first-degree murder count, said it found that Brian Steven Smith had subjected the woman to "substantial physical torture."

Anchorage police have identified the woman as 30-year-old Kathleen J. Henry.

An arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.

According to police and a charging document released last week, a digital memory card found on a street in Anchorage contained videos of the woman being strangled and pictures of her face down in the back of a truck.

Assistant Public Defender Dan Lowery, who is assigned to Smith's case, said he does not comment on pending cases.

___

8:30 a.m.

The FBI will help Anchorage police with the investigation of a homicide recorded with photos and video.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports the FBI is providing investigative and technical assistance in the investigation of the death of 30-year-old Kathleen Henry. Her body was found Oct. 2 along a highway.

Forty-eight-year-old Brian Steven Smith is charged with first-degree murder.

Smith's attorney is assistant public defender Daniel Lowery and he said by email Tuesday he does not comment on pending cases.

A woman on Sept. 30 told police she found a memory card with evidence of a crime.

The card had photos and videos of a man beating and strangling a woman.

Detectives linked a voice on the videos to Smith from a previous investigation.

Smith is originally from South Africa.